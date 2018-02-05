Angus Priester | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 5, 2018 at 1:09 pm

WALTERBORO: Mr. Angus Priester, 86, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Sunday evening Feb. 4, 2018, at Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro.

He was the husband of the late Eudell Herndon Priester, to whom he was married 54 years.

Funeral services will be held 11 o’clock Thursday morning Feb. 8, 2018 at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro, with the Reverend Michael Frederickson officiating. Interment will follow in Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro.

Mr. Priester was born Sept. 28, 1931, in Islandton, a son of the late Harvey Priester and Minnie Farrell Priester. He served his country in the United States Army. He was a route salesman for Standard Coffee and retired after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Protective and Benevolent Order of Elks – Lodge No. 1988 and the Loyal Order of Moose – Lodge No. 1938. He loved fishing, loved cooking and entertaining for his family and friends and was famous for his garden. He will always be remembered as a people person and his easy-going nature.

Surviving are: a son, Roger Priester of Walterboro; a daughter, Debbie Mitchell and her husband Mike of Walterboro; and a brother, Curtis Priester and his wife Laura of Smoaks. There is one grandchild, Mary Kathryn Priester who survives, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Priester and LeRoy Priester.

The family will be at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Mitchell, 2142 Jefferies Highway (located behind Carmichael Oil on Highway 15) Walterboro.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to: The American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, Va., 23060-9979 or at www.heart.org.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.