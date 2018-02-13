Angela Lynn Tedder | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

WALTERBORO: Angela Lynn Tedder, a talented graphic artist and devoted friend to many, passed away Saturday Feb. 10, 2018. She was 35.

Angela was born in Florence on July 27, 1982, a daughter of Hun Hi Tedder and the late Kenneth Carl Tedder. She was a 2000 graduate of Walterboro High School, and received her graphic design degree from The Art Institute. Angela possessed an outgoing and loving personality which made others always feel important and special to her. Angela could light up a room the moment she entered, and she loved spending time outdoors … especially at the beach. She was an extremely talented artist and was incredibly creative in everything she did. She loved her late father and missed his presence immensely since he passed away in 2009. She is now enjoying a wonderful reunion with him in heaven.

In addition to her mother of Walterboro, Angela is survived by her sister, Ericka Johnson of Walterboro. She was a cherished aunt “Emo” to her nephews Wyatt and Garrett Johnson. Angela also leaves behind her true love, Jordan Rowe, and her beloved dog “Zoe”.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street, Walterboro.

The family received friends immediately following the service.