Allison Ruth Nettles Stanley | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

WALTERBORO – Mrs. Allison Ruth Nettles Stanley, 46, of the Pine Forest Subdivision in Walterboro, departed from this life to take her place among the angels in Heaven Wednesday morning, Jan. 31, 2018.

Born April 17, 1971, in Walterboro, she was the daughter of Mr. Johnny E. Nettles and Mrs. “Punky” Sires Nettles.

Allison possessed that sweet spirit that instantly made everyone she encountered her friend. She was an entrepreneur, having over the years operated two well-known retail boutiques in Walterboro: “Especially Yours Too” and “Carolina Closet Boutique,” More recently she began as the office manager at Folk Land Management in Green Pond.

Her greatest accomplishment in life was being a truly devoted wife, mother, daughter and friend who was always willing to do whatever she could for anyone. She gave her all to anything that she set her mind too, jumping in head-first to accomplish the task at hand; again, demonstrating without fail, her generous, caring, and selfless nature. As any typical Southern gal, she will be fondly recalled for her strong passion for shopping.

An angel on this earth, she left this world much too soon, but our memories will never fade of that beautiful smile which could light up any room, her friendship, and her loyalty.

She was an active member of Grace Advent Christian Church in Walterboro.

Surviving are: her husband, Mr. Mark Stanley; a son, her “Boo” Tucker Browning Stanley; a daughter, her “Bae-Bae” Carson Bailee Stanley; her mother, “Punky” Sires Nettles; her father, Johnny E. Nettles and Ruth “Foo” Rizer of Walterboro; and other family members, Andy and Lori Stanley, Al and Renee Stanley, Allen and Suzanne Butler, and Jody Butler; as well as several nieces; one nephew and longtime family friend, Mrs. Beatrice “BeBe” Brown. She is also survived by a host of close friends, too many to count, whom she considered as her family.

Relatives and friends attended her funeral service which was conducted 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon Feb. 3, 2018, at The First Baptist Church of Walterboro, 124 South Memorial Avenue in the Historic District of Walterboro with the Rev. Wayne Lucas officiating. Interment followed in Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro.

For those that wish, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to: Colleton Preparatory Academy, P.O. Box 1426, Walterboro, S.C. 29488.

Arrangements by: The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.