Allen inks NLI for soccer at FMU | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton County High School senior Faith Brianna Nicole Allen signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday Feb. 7 to play soccer for Francis Marion University in Florence. Recruited as a forward, Allen will compete for the Patriots in NCAA Division II Peach Belt Conference.

Playing soccer for the past 10 years, Allen had a stellar career as a Lady Cougar soccer player. After spending two years on junior varsity, Allen spent her entire high school career on the varsity team where she earned numerous accolades including Rookie of the Year, MVP, All-Region and Best Offensive Player.

In addition to soccer, Allen played volleyball and softball, along with participating on the cross-country team.

“Faith has always been an exceptional student-athlete from day one,” said Lady Cougar Varsity Soccer Head Coach Danny Wiggins. “She is an exceptional soccer player who can play multiple positions and is always positive on the field. When she showed interest in playing at the next level, I knew she would have that opportunity. I know she will do extremely well at the next level and FMU is lucky to have her.”

Allen, who boasts a 3.6 GPA, verbally committed to FMU in her junior year. “I was actually attending another college’s soccer ID camp and Coach Rosso saw me there and followed up via email,” said Allen. “Later, Coach Rosso and Coach Lindsey came to one of my games and my commitment followed after a visit. I felt like it was the right fit for me because of the importance of academics. It is a small college that reminds me of home. The coaches there have a great passion for the soccer program at FMU and they have shown they believe in me.”

According to Allen, her coaches along the way played a pivotal role in her signing last week. “I’ve had many great coaches from the Walterboro Soccer Club, such as Coach Mike Phillips, Joey Robertson, Bert Duffie and Matt Hooker,” said Allen. “Each of these coaches gave up much of their free time to my team. Coach Hooker, Coach Duffie, and Coach Danny Wiggins all helped me to improve my talent and have been great positive influences in my life.

“I give thanks to God, my parents, my brother, sisters, family and my teammates,” said Allen. “I want to thank them for always supporting me and most of all, believing in me. To all my coaches — I will never forget how you impacted my life, on and off the field.

“I am very happy to become a Patriot at Francis Marion University. I look forward to accomplishing many goals there in the classroom and on the field!”

Allen is the daughter of Kim Allen and Rudy Allen.