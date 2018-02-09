About People | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | February 9, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 12:11 pm
Students named to honors lists
The following individuals have been named honor students for the fall 2017 academic term at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College:
President’s List (full-time)
Ehrhardt: David Mundo
Lodge: Adam Martin
Ridgeville: Markell Boyd
President’s List (part-time)
Cottageville: Shana Bright
Estill: Katelyn Ginn, Donah Wooten
Dean’s List (full-time)
Ehrhardt: Kimberly Long
Green Pond: Diamond Martin
Ruffin: Amanda Herndon
Smoaks: Matthew McMillan
Walterboro: Erica Pinckney, McCayla Stanley
Dean’s List (part-time)
Islandton: Chelsea Polk, Mindy Priester
Lodge: Nadine George
Smoaks: Nancy Crosby
Walterboro: Clay Robinson, Myasia Steward
Local students
attending The Citadel
Among the class of 2021 students at The Citadel in Charleston are:
• Wilbur Hughes of Ruffin;
• John James of Williams;
• and Corey McMillan, William Riley and Gabriel Stokes, all of Walterboro.
Shark graduates Coastal Carolina
Charles Shark of Walterboro received his B.A. degree in communication from Coastal Carolina University in Conway during commencement on Dec. 15.
On dean’s list at Coastal Carolina
The following local students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway:
• Casey Lambert of Yemassee, management major;
• Jonathan Monroe of Jacksonboro, computer science;
• Charles Shark of Walterboro, communications.
Students graduate from Clemson
The following local students received their degrees from Clemson University on Dec. 21:
• Harrison Taylor Smallwood of Cottageville, master of science in bioengineering;
• Mackie Dubose Seabrook of Edisto Island, bachelor of fine arts in visual arts;
• Laura Craven of Round O, education specialist in counselor education and master of education in counselor education;
• Ansley Jackson Hiers of Walterboro, summa cum laude, bachelor of science in biological sciences;
• Amber-Lynn T. Reeves of Walterboro, bachelor of science in psychology.
comments » 1
Comment by Ashley B
February 9, 2018 at 6:37 pm
That’s not fair I had made the honor at my college. Why wasn’t my name’s shared?
