About People | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 12:11 pm

Students named to honors lists

The following individuals have been named honor students for the fall 2017 academic term at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College:

President’s List (full-time)

Ehrhardt: David Mundo

Lodge: Adam Martin

Ridgeville: Markell Boyd

President’s List (part-time)

Cottageville: Shana Bright

Estill: Katelyn Ginn, Donah Wooten

Dean’s List (full-time)

Ehrhardt: Kimberly Long

Green Pond: Diamond Martin

Ruffin: Amanda Herndon

Smoaks: Matthew McMillan

Walterboro: Erica Pinckney, McCayla Stanley

Dean’s List (part-time)

Islandton: Chelsea Polk, Mindy Priester

Lodge: Nadine George

Smoaks: Nancy Crosby

Walterboro: Clay Robinson, Myasia Steward

Local students

attending The Citadel

Among the class of 2021 students at The Citadel in Charleston are:

• Wilbur Hughes of Ruffin;

• John James of Williams;

• and Corey McMillan, William Riley and Gabriel Stokes, all of Walterboro.

Shark graduates Coastal Carolina

Charles Shark of Walterboro received his B.A. degree in communication from Coastal Carolina University in Conway during commencement on Dec. 15.

On dean’s list at Coastal Carolina

The following local students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway:

• Casey Lambert of Yemassee, management major;

• Jonathan Monroe of Jacksonboro, computer science;

• Charles Shark of Walterboro, communications.

Students graduate from Clemson

The following local students received their degrees from Clemson University on Dec. 21:

• Harrison Taylor Smallwood of Cottageville, master of science in bioengineering;

• Mackie Dubose Seabrook of Edisto Island, bachelor of fine arts in visual arts;

• Laura Craven of Round O, education specialist in counselor education and master of education in counselor education;

• Ansley Jackson Hiers of Walterboro, summa cum laude, bachelor of science in biological sciences;

• Amber-Lynn T. Reeves of Walterboro, bachelor of science in psychology.