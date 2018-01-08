Woody Martin Jr. | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

LODGE – Mr. Woodrow Wilson Martin Jr., known by many as “Woody,” age 69, entered into rest Monday evening Jan. 1, 2018, at his home in Lodge.

Born Oct. 19, 1948, in Lodge, he was a son of the late Woodrow W. Martin Sr. and the late Alexina “Ziggy” Linder Martin. He served in the United States Army and was a retired general contractor. Woody was an avid outdoorsman, who dearly loved hunting and fishing. He was known by many as a great taxidermist and will always be remembered for the joy he had in spending time with his family.

He was married to the late Mrs. Claire Martin and is survived by her daughters, Natalie Ayer and her husband Brandon and Dione Futch; three grandchildren, Brittani Futch, Dylan Futch, Brooklyn Searson; two step-grandchildren, Ashley Hutto and Chance Ayer; and five great-grandchildren, Jaiden, Avah, Carstan, Aubreigh, and Anzlee. He is also survived by a son, Chad Martin; two sisters, Pat “Snookie” Bobbert and her husband Rich and Pam Steepe and her husband Harris. He was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Martin and is also survived by Joe’s wife, Monica.

