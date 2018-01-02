Winter storm watch update | News | The Press and Standard

From the Colleton County Emergency Preparedness Agency:

Coastal Colleton-Including the city of Edisto Beach

738 AM EST Tue Jan 2 2018

…COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING…

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING…

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING…

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 8 above this morning. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT…Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sleet. Snow likely with a chance of freezing rain in

the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Wind chill values as low as 14 in the morning. Snow and sleet

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT…Partly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing

rain and snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY…Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT…Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY…Sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT…Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY…Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT…Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Inland Colleton-Including the city of Walterboro

738 AM EST Tue Jan 2 2018

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING…

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING…

.TODAY…Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 8 above this morning. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY…A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 13 in the morning. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT…Partly cloudy with a chance of snow with a

slight chance of freezing rain in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY…Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT…Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY…Sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT…Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY…Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.