Winter storm warning issued | News | The Press and Standard

National Weather Service, Charleston 4:05 PM EST Tue Jan 2 2018 Inland Colleton-Dorchester-Inland Berkeley-Inland Jasper-Beaufort- Coastal Colleton-Charleston-Coastal Jasper-Tidal Berkeley- Including the cities of Walterboro, Saint George, Summerville, Goose Creek, Moncks Corner, Ridgeland, Beaufort, Hilton Head Island, Edisto Beach, Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, and Daniel Island 405 PM EST Tue Jan 2 2018 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Total ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch are expected. * WHERE...Colleton, Dorchester, Berkeley, Jasper, Beaufort and Charleston counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to midnight EST Wednesday night. The worst conditions are expected during the late morning and afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on difficult travel conditions and significant reductions in visibility at times, including during the evening commute on Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected. This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.