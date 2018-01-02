Sparta Live

Winter storm warning issued | News | The Press and Standard

by | January 2, 2018 4:12 pm

National Weather Service, Charleston
4:05 PM EST Tue Jan 2 2018

Inland Colleton-Dorchester-Inland Berkeley-Inland Jasper-Beaufort-
Coastal Colleton-Charleston-Coastal Jasper-Tidal Berkeley-
Including the cities of Walterboro, Saint George, Summerville,
Goose Creek, Moncks Corner, Ridgeland, Beaufort,
Hilton Head Island, Edisto Beach, Charleston, North Charleston,
Mount Pleasant, and Daniel Island
405 PM EST Tue Jan 2 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT
EST WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
  accumulations of up to 2 inches with locally higher amounts
  possible. Total ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
  inch are expected.

* WHERE...Colleton, Dorchester, Berkeley, Jasper, Beaufort and
  Charleston counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to midnight EST Wednesday night. The
  worst conditions are expected during the late morning and
  afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on difficult travel conditions and
  significant reductions in visibility at times, including during
  the evening commute on Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet
and ice are expected. This will make travel very hazardous or
impossible. The latest road conditions for the state you are
calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

