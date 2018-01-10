Winter on Washington Street | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 9, 2018 at 4:16 pm

Six-year-old Hayden Mock was out with his parents, Richard and Kimberly Mock, getting acquainted with snow the afternoon of Jan. 3.

Hayden said he had seen snow once — his parents suggested that it was the flurries that had visited Walterboro several years ago.

“It is the first time I’ve felt snow,” Hayden replied.

Bundled up against the chill, Hayden was trying his hand at sledding down West Washington Street’s Hargo Hill.

As the snow began to accumulate on the roadway, city crews installed orange cones on West Washington — one set at Jefferies Avenue, the second at Dowling Street.

With vehicular traffic shut down, Hargo Hill was transformed into a sledding course.

Richard provided Hayden’s sled by repurposing a kneeboard that spends most of its time behind a boat on the river.

The Mocks weren’t the only ones out on West Washington Street.

Later, another group of impromptu sliders arrived at the hill — their mode of transportation an inner tube that is usually put to work for a leisurely drift down the river.

A couple strolled through the snow on Dowling Street and turned left on Washington Street, headed for the entrance of the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary to see how the nature preserve looked in a coating of snow.

A quartet of winter wanderers walked down Dowling headed for Ireland Creek Drive, their mission to see how the green space bordering the creek looked under a blanket of snow.

A little further west on West Washington Street, a Forest Hills resident turned a garden tractor into a snow plow and was pushing the snow off the pavement on the small hill that starts at Ivanhoe Road and leads to the apartments.