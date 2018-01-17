Wind chill expected to be 15 degrees tonight at Edisto Beach | The Press and Standard

Beaufort-Coastal Colleton-Charleston-Coastal Jasper-

Tidal Berkeley-

Including the cities of Edisto Beach

304 PM EST Wed Jan 17 2018

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM EST THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will

cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

Expect wind chills to be around 15 above zero.

* WHERE…In South Carolina, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton,

Charleston, Coastal Jasper and Tidal Berkeley counties. In

Georgia, Inland Bryan, Coastal Bryan, Inland Chatham, Coastal

Chatham, Long, Inland Liberty, Coastal Liberty, Inland

McIntosh and Coastal McIntosh counties.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 8 AM EST Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves.