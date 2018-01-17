Wind chill expected to be 15 degrees tonight at Edisto Beach | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | January 17, 2018 4:06 pm
Beaufort-Coastal Colleton-Charleston-Coastal Jasper-
Tidal Berkeley-
Including the cities of Edisto Beach
304 PM EST Wed Jan 17 2018
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM EST THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will
cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.
Expect wind chills to be around 15 above zero.
* WHERE…In South Carolina, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton,
Charleston, Coastal Jasper and Tidal Berkeley counties. In
Georgia, Inland Bryan, Coastal Bryan, Inland Chatham, Coastal
Chatham, Long, Inland Liberty, Coastal Liberty, Inland
McIntosh and Coastal McIntosh counties.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 8 AM EST Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can
occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and
gloves.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.