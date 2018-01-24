Wilman Ethan Bingley | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

On Jan. 8, 2018, God spoke to Wilman Ethan Bingley and said, “Thy good and faithful servant, you’ve got one more river to cross!” In obedience, Wilman succumbed to death. But, that’s not the end of the story, it is only the beginning … God declared and decreed “Oh death, where is thy sting? Oh grave, where is thy victory?” (I Corinthians 15:55)

Born on Aug. 23, 1938 in Round O, he was a son of the late Ethan W. and Effie Lee Brown Bingley. Mr. Bingley was ordained as a deacon under the leadership of Rev. F.C. Haskell, St. Mark Baptist Church, Texas Community in 1986. Deacon Bingley joined Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church as an ordained deacon in April 1990, under the leadership of Rev. Dr. S.B. Marshall.

Deacon Bingley was motivated by his favorite scripture Psalm 23.

Wilman’s life was built on faith, love for his wife, Ollie Mae Bingley, (in March they would have been celebrating 50 years of marriage) and his devotion to family.

After attending Colleton High School, Wilman was drafted in the U.S. Army, serving two years. He was then employed with SCE&G for 38 years as plant mechanic. He loved his job, was a great fisherman and enjoyed working on cars. He was also an avid reader. Even as his sight was failing, he eagerly read the newspaper daily.

Wilman is survived by a loving wife, Ollie Mae Bingley; two sons, Bernard and Clyde Utsey; three daughters, Ernese (Felton) Davis, JoAnne (Samuel) Fenney and Rozetta Cobbs; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grands; four nephews; one grandniece; two sisters, Sally (John) Mays and Elizabeth Poindexter; and one brother, George Louis (Linda) Bingley.

Two sisters preceded him in death: Shirley (Shelly) Ruth Bingley and Mary Bingley Parker.

Wilman Ethan Bingley, “Surely goodness and mercy have followed you, all the days of your life; now my faithful servant, go and dwell in the house of the Lord forever and amen!”

The funeral was Jan. 13 at Good Hope Baptist Church in St. George, directed by Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.