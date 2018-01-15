William Thomas Hiott | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | January 15, 2018 1:47 pm
Mr. William Thomas Hiott, also known as “W.T.”, 85, of Walterboro, died Wednesday Jan. 10, 2018 at his daughter’s residence in Gaston.
Funeral services were held Jan. 13, 2018 at The Brice Herndon Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment followed in Grace Advent Christian Church Cemetery, Walterboro.
Born March 8, 1932 in Walterboro, he was a son of the late Arnold Thomas Hiott and Jessie Farrell Hiott.
