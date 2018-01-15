William Thomas Hiott | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Mr. William Thomas Hiott, also known as “W.T.”, 85, of Walterboro, died Wednesday Jan. 10, 2018 at his daughter’s residence in Gaston.

Funeral services were held Jan. 13, 2018 at The Brice Herndon Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment followed in Grace Advent Christian Church Cemetery, Walterboro.

Born March 8, 1932 in Walterboro, he was a son of the late Arnold Thomas Hiott and Jessie Farrell Hiott.