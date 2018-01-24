William Jennings Bishop | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

WALTERBORO: Mr. William Jennings Bishop, affectionately known as “Billy”, age 63, of Walterboro, entered into rest Saturday evening, Jan. 20, 2018, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro.

Funeral services were conducted 11 o’clock Wednesday morning, Jan. 24, 2018, at Grace Advent Christian Church, 398 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro. The Reverend Wayne Lucas officiated.

Born Nov. 1, 1954, in Walterboro, he was a son of Mrs. Mavis Jennings Bishop and the late Mr. Ernest Elbert “Red” Bishop. Billy was a carpenter prior to starting his career in forest products working as a mechanic and apprentice at Lightsey Brothers in Miley. Throughout his life, his work always remained a family commitment. For a period of time, he worked alongside his brother in long distance hauling until the eventual creation of the family’s business, Bishop Logging. He was currently in business with his son at W.C.B. Logging, Inc.

Billy will always be remembered as a person who never met a stranger and was always willing to help anyone that he could. His passion was fishing and he enjoyed playing tennis, racing and being in the woods. He was truly a “jack of all trades.”

Surviving in addition to his mother of Walterboro are: his wife of 42 years, Mrs. Julie Maxcey Bishop; a son, Chad Bishop and his wife Leslie of Walterboro; a daughter, Susan Bishop of Walterboro; two brothers, Adrian Bishop and his wife Linda of Walterboro and Danny Bishop and his wife Gayle of Walterboro; a sister, Bonnie Bishop Tracy and her husband Wayne of Walterboro; and three grandchildren, Layla, Will, and Bennett. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Mrs. Margaret Maxcey of Walterboro; two sisters-in-law, Joy Dantzler and Jan Abstance (Wyman); and a brother-in-law, H. S. Maxcey.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to: The American Diabetes, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, Virginia 22202; or the charity of one’s choice.

The family received friends during a time of visitation this Tuesday evening from 6-9 o’clock at The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408.

Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.