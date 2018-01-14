Where is your focus when in church? | Faith | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 9, 2018 at 4:24 pm

When you attend church, it should be for one main purpose only and that is to worship the Lord. However, all of you know as well as I do that we all tend to get a little out of focus in the worship service, engaging in things that we should not.

Some of us veer so far away from the main focus that if we are asked about the pastor’s message, the answer will be “I don’t know what was his topic, but he surely did preach!” I have even seen instances in church services wherein the pastor became so disgruntled by the distractions that he stopped his sermon to address them.

Further, I have seen ushers with small wastebaskets go to parishioners asking them to remove their gum because whatever they were doing with it was such a distraction.

Hebrews 2:1 (ESV) instructs us, “Therefore we must pay much closer attention to what we have heard, lest we drift away from it.”

Another verse of scripture that substantiates our purpose in worship service is “Set your minds on things that are above, not on things that are on earth” Colossians 3:2 (ESV).

Why go to church if you are not going to focus on the importance of being there?

There is a time and place for everything, and the church is not always that place. Holding a full-blown conversation with someone near you is very distracting and rude. When this happens, others seated around you cannot focus because nine times out of ten, the conversation is so loud that they cannot concentrate on what is going on at the time in the service.

Other distractions in service that can get parishioners out of focus are smacking and popping gum, texting and checking email, talking on the phone, sleeping, laughing, disruptive young ones, people staring at others, and walking in and out out of the service.

Even though we know that these things happen, you must remember your main purpose for being in the service of the Lord. Don’t get so focused on things that are distractions that you miss your blessing.

Proverbs 16:3 (ESV) affirms, “Commit your work to the Lord, and your plans will be established.”

Be sure that you know what your relationship with God is. The spirit that is in you must be greater than the spirit that is around you. This illustration about being focused on God is a thought-provoking and enlightening ending to this message. Take it in for yourself, and please share it with others.

“A man went to the pastor of his church and said, ‘I won’t be attending church anymore.’

“Pastor said, ‘May I ask why?’

“He said, ‘I see people on their cell phones texting and typing during the service, some are gossiping, some just aren’t living right, some are sleeping, some are staring at me, [so] they are all just hypocrites.’

“The pastor was silent. Then he said, ‘Can I ask you to do something for me before you make your final decision?’

“The man said, ‘Sure, what’s that?’

“He said, ‘Take a glass of water and walk around the church two times, and don’t let any water fall out of the glass.’

“He said, ‘Yes I can do that!’ He went and got the glass of water and walked around the church two times. He came back and said proudly, ‘It’s done.’

“The pastor asked him these questions: ‘Did you see anybody on their phone? Did you see anybody gossiping? Was anybody living wrong? Did you see anyone sleeping?’

“The man said, ‘I didn’t see anything because I was so focused on this glass so the water wouldn’t spill out.’

“The pastor told him, ‘When you come to church, you should be just that focused on God so that you don’t fall. That’s why Jesus said, ‘Follow Me.’ He did not say follow them.’

“Don’t let your relationship with God be determined by how others relate with God. Let it be determined by how focused you are with God.”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)