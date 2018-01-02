Whaley Marshall Iriel | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

WALTERBORO: Mr. Whaley Marshall Iriel, age 70, of Walterboro passed away Wednesday evening Dec. 27, 2017, at his residence after battling cancer.

Funeral services were conducted 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon, Dec. 30, 2017, at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro, with the Rev. Ricky Crosby officiating. Interment with military honors followed in Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro.

Born on July 9, 1947, in Colleton County, he was the son of the late Hugo and Grace Smoak Iriel. He was well known in this area as the milkman. He retired from Coburg and Borden Dairy after 47 years of service. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army, after serving a tour in Vietnam. He enjoyed spending time on his farm, fishing, and hunting at Pine-Barren Hunt Club. His family was his best love of all, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Austin Iriel; a daughter, Sherri Lemacks (Jay) of Walterboro; a son, Chad Iriel (Liza) of Ruffin; four grandsons, Logan and Aaron Lemacks, Zachary and Colin Iriel; a granddaughter, Becky Mercer; four sisters, Marie Reynolds of Texas, Inez Miller (Ken) of Tennessee, Venita Martin (Mendel) of Ruffin, and Lois Ackerman (Newman) of Ruffin; and a brother, Roy Iriel (Cheryl) of Ruffin. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Raymond Iriel.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to: Shiloh Baptist Church, 10565 Lowcountry Highway, Ruffin, S.C. 29475.

Visitation was Friday night from 6 8 p.m.

