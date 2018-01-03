Weather update | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | January 3, 2018 9:29 am
Coastal Colleton-
Including the city of Edisto Beach
650 AM EST Wed Jan 3 2018
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT…
…COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS
MORNING…
.TODAY…Freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet this
morning, then snow, sleet and freezing rain this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 30s. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT…Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow with a slight
chance of freezing rain in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY…Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as
low as 15 in the morning. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT…Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14.
.FRIDAY…Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 13 in the morning.
Inland Colleton-
Including the city of Walterboro
650 AM EST Wed Jan 3 2018
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT…
.TODAY…A chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain likely this
morning, then snow likely with sleet this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15. Snow and sleet
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth
of an inch. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT…Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow with a slight
chance of freezing rain in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY…Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as
low as 14 in the morning. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT…Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14.
.FRIDAY…Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT…Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
