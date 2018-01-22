Watch Museum Director Matt Mardell at national conference Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. | The Press and Standard

Matt Mardell, director the Colleton Museum, Farmers Market and Commercal Kitchen facility, is in Washington, D.C. for an appearance at the National Press Club Tuesday morning.

The press briefing will be telecasted live Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on NASAA’s Facebook feed: https:www.facebook.com/NASAA Arts.

Mardell will join Susan DuPlesis, project and county coordinator of the South Carolina Arts Commission, for a briefing arranged by the National Assembly of State Art Agencies (NASAA).

Their briefing will focus on how the Colleton Museum, Farmers Market and Commercial Kitchen became an award-winning example of community building, and creating jobs and connecting to the community through the use of the arts and culture.

Joining DuPlessis and Mardell will be Bob Reeder, national co-chair of “The Art of Community: Rural S.C.” and program director of Rural Local Initiative Support Corporation.

Former museum director Gary Brightwell had also been scheduled to participate in the briefing but a bout with the flu caused her to cancel.