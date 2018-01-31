Ware records two double-doubles for Lady Hawks on the week | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 30, 2018 at 3:45 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton Prep’s varsity girls’ basketball team went 1-2 last week, picking up a non-region win over Orangeburg Prep (49-38). A tough schedule coming on the heels of Friday-Saturday games the previous week, saw the Lady Hawks play four games in five days. They fell just short in the final games against Beaufort Academy (45-35) and John Paul II (40-37).

On the road against Orangeburg Prep on Monday Jan. 22, the Lady Hawks controlled the game from the start, running out to a 25-14 halftime lead. Meredith Ware recorded a double-double, scoring 17 points and grabbing 18 rebounds. Langley Harter added 12 points and five steals, while Anne Garrett Carter had nine points and four assists.

“It was a big win for us,” said Coach Charlie Brown. “We put it all together with outstanding defense and balanced scoring from our starters.”

The following evening, the Lady Hawks hosted Beaufort Academy where they struggled to find their legs. Ware recorded her second double-double of the week, scoring 15 points and 15 rebounds. Harter added 12 points and four steals.

“It was a tough night for us,” said Brown. “It was our fourth game in five days and that took its toll. Beaufort raced out to a 28 to 14 lead at halftime, as we struggled to find our legs. We made a great push and got as close as two with three minutes to go in the contest. However, it was too much to overcome and we struggled down the stretch.

“Beaufort came out and shot over 75-percent — they just didn’t miss,” said Brown. “As I told the players, sometimes this happens and all you can do is just keep playing and wait for it to balance out.”

Friday evening, Colleton Prep traveled to John Paul II to take on the No. 4 team in AA and threatened in the final seconds to tie the game. “It was another down-to-the-buzzer game, with both teams playing as if their lives depended on it,” said Brown. “Meredith Ware’s 3-pointer fell just short to tie the game. She was hobbling on a swollen knee and a thigh bruise.”

Langley Harter recorded 16 points and six steals in the game. Carter chipped in 12 points, five assists and five rebounds and Ware added three points and had 16 rebounds.

“We had great minutes from the bench as they came in and held their own against the starters for John Paul,” said Brown.

“Our region has four of the top six teams in AA, and we sit at No. 12 in the classification,” said Brown. “Every game is a battle, as the teams are pretty much even. We are the youngest team in the region and we are getting better every day. We are preparing for the playoffs and believe we will be a tough out for anyone.”

The Lady Hawks (8-7, 2-6) were scheduled to host region opponent Hilton Head Christian on Tuesday Jan. 30 and will travel to Thomas Heyward Friday Feb. 2.