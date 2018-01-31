War Hawks seeing improvement in the stretch | Sports | The Press and Standard

January 30, 2018

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep varsity boys’ basketball team went 0-3 on the week to drop to 0-16 overall and 0-9 in Region IV-AA. The War Hawks lost to non-region opponent Orangeburg Prep (46-27) and conference opponents Beaufort Academy (54-33) and John Paul II (71-51).

Jason Dennis led the Hawks scoring seven points against Orangeburg Prep. Both Dennis and Brandon Polk had 10 points against Beaufort Academy. David McMillen and Polk each recorded 11 points against the Golden Warriors.

“The boys had a rough week, as injuries and the flu bug took its toll on us,” said Coach Charlie Brown. “The second half of the John Paul game, there was a sign of the guys coming together. We had our best half of basketball offensively this season as we scored 34 points. John Paul pressed the whole game and we were able to play them even in the second half.”

With six games remaining, the War Hawks were scheduled to host Hilton Head Christian Tuesday Jan. 30 and travel to Thomas Heyward Friday Feb. 2 for conference matches.