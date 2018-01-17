War Hawks looking to snap losing streak | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep Varsity War Hawk basketball team is still looking for the first win of the season after losing region matches last week against Thomas Heyward (64-38), Hilton Head Christian (42-33) and Saint Andrew’s School (64-28). The War Hawks are now 0-10 overall and 0-4 in SCISA Region IV-AA.

Against Thomas Heyward Wednesday Jan. 10, the Hawks got off to a slow start trying to find their offensive rhythm. After scoring 14 points in the first half, CPA outscored the Rebels in the second half. They were led by Jason Dennis who scored 19 points on the night. Jessie Murdaugh contributed 9 points to the scoreboard.

“We were undermanned as our leading scoring Brandon Polk was not able to play due to the flu,” said Coach Charlie Brown. “We played better in the second half; however, we were never able to cut into the lead.”

CPA was led by Jason Dennis against Hilton Head Christian, who scored nine points in the game. Kyle Hooker recorded eight rebounds.

“We were able to get Brandon Polk back; however, he was only about 50-percent,” said Coach Brown. “The game was close throughout, but in the last three minutes, we seemed to run out of gas.”

The War Hawks struggled with turnovers and injuries against Saint Andrews last Friday. Polk was the leading scorer with 13 points. “We lost a guard to injury and Brandon was still not up to par,” said Brown. “We just could not get it going and struggled with turnovers and shooting. Once SAA saw we were struggling at guard, they really applied the pressure and were able to force 27 turnovers.”

“We are young and still trying to learn how to handle situations when things don’t go well – or as planned,” said Brown. “It was the first time we panicked and were not able to get out of that mode.”

The JV Hawks lost to Thomas Heyward (45-36), Hilton Head Christian (34-31) and Saint Andrew’s School (46-24).