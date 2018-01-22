Visitors with flu-like symptoms asked not to visit hospital | The Press and Standard

Due to the increase and severity in flu-related illnesses in the Walterboro and Lowcountry areas, Colleton Medical Center is asking the public to consider the safety of their patients when visiting the hospitals. Physicians are asking that guests with flu-like symptoms not to visits the hospital during flu season. This is one of several steps being taken to help prevent people who are already sick from visiting hospitalized patients.

Colleton Medical Center CEO, Jimmy Hiott said, “The restrictions we have put into place are necessary steps to create an environment that gives our patients the best opportunity to get better.”

Additionally, children under the age of 12 will not be allowed in patients’ rooms. They can wait with adult supervision in public areas and waiting rooms on the first floor of the hospital.

And, only two visitors per patient will be allowed in patient rooms.

In the last 14 days nearly 40 patients at Colleton Medical Centers’ emergency departments have tested positive for the flu.