Update: Interstate crash claims truck driver | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 9, 2018 at 3:42 pm

A truck driver was killed the evening of Jan. 8 when his truck went off I-95 and burst into flames.

The as-yet unidentified driver was traveling south on I-95 near the 42-mile marker Jan. 8 at about 8:30 p.m. when he went off the right side of the roadway and struck several trees, which, according to a witness, caused the truck cab “explode into a ball of flames.”

Firefighter-paramedics arrived to find the tractor-trailer off in the woods fully involved, a large amount of spilled diesel fuel contributing to the fire that had spread to surrounding trees.

Fire crews worked for 15 minutes to bring the fire under control and then locate the driver’s body trapped in the wreckage.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Chief Deputy Colleton County Coroner Richard Carter. Carter, along with Deputy Coroners Wayne Walker and Chuck Walker, is continuing the work necessary to formally identify the deceased driver.

Carter said that the cause of death will be related to the fire that swept through the cab.

The truck, an 18-wheeler owned by Pioneer Transport Inc., a Lancaster, Pa. trucking company with offices throughout the eastern United States, was carrying a refrigerated shipping container.

The collision snapped a large oak tree, causing it to fall into the roadway and block the right lane.

A crew from South Carolina Department of Transportation was called to the crash site to remove the tree.

Both southbound lanes were closed for approximately 30 minutes. The right lane was closed to traffic for approximately three-hours while safety forces handled the crash and the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Colleton County Coroner’s Office began their investigations.