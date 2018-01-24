Update: Bamberg man killed in early morning crash

A Bamberg motorist was killed early this morning when his vehicle went off Lowcountry Highway near the intersection with U.S. 17-A.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey that James L. Paterson, 57, of Bamberg was pronounced dead at the scene. Harvey listed the cause of death as multiple trauma.

Members of Colleton County Fire-Rescue and the South Carolina Highway Patrol were sent to the area at 2:25 a.m.

The state patrol reports that the driver lost control of his 2000 Mercury Marquis on a curve, went off the left side of the roadway and hit several trees.

The accident is still under investigation.