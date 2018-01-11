Update: Airplane oops | The Press and Standard

Lowcountry Regional Airport Operations Manager Roger D. Medlin said he would be hard pressed to call an accident that damaged a single-propeller aircraft Wednesday afternoon a crash.

Medlin explained that the pilot of a Mooney airplane based at the local airport was in the process of taking off and began to retract his landing gear when the plane was “not out of ground effect.”

Retracting the landing gear resulted in the nose of the plane dipping towards the runway, causing the propeller to strike the pavement.

With the propeller gone, the airplane slid for about 100 feet before coming to a stop. The runway was immediately shut down.

The pilot, the lone occupant of the aircraft, was unhurt and the airplane sustained minor damage in addition to losing the propeller. The runway did not sustain any damage.

Shortly after the incident, the plane was back on its landing gear and tied down near a hanger. The runway was placed back in service.

Medlin saidd, unlike motor vehicles, airplane accidents, no matter how minor, tend to draw the attention of the general public.

Medlin concurred with an analogy-that the accident was the aviation-equivalent of putting a car transmission in forward instead of reverse when backing out of a garage and hitting the workbench instead.