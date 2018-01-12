Uniformity sought in local elections | The Press and Standard

Election officials are hoping to persuade officials in Smoaks and Williams to change the day their residents go to the polls.

The statewide push is to have all the local elections for municipal posts moved to the same day: the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November in odd-numbered years.

In Williams, the election for mayor and the four council members has been held in April of even years — the next one will be this April.

In Smoaks, voters have been going to the polls in June on odd-numbered years.

Walterboro, Cottageville, Edisto Beach and Lodge have their elections on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November in odd-numbered years. Walterboro made the move from the spring to November several years ago.

Another local election change, approved by the state legislature last year, will affect every local government.

In the past, if there were no contested races on the local ballot, the towns and cities did not have to conduct an election.

Last November, Lodge and Edisto Beach had no contested races, allowing those communities to cancel the election.

That is no longer the case. The state election law now requires an election even if there are no contested races or if no one has filed to run.