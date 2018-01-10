Two injured in snow plow collision | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 9, 2018 at 3:46 pm

Two passengers in a vehicle that smashed into the rear of a South Carolina Department of Transportation snow plow were taken to Colleton Medical Center for treatment. The snow plow was working in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the 66-mile marker Jan. 6 at 1:10 a.m. when a southbound Chevrolet Cobalt hit the rear of the snow plow. The collision damaged the sand-spreading device on the rear of the DOT truck and caused heavy damage to the small car. The DOT truck was able to pull off the roadway after the collision. After striking the truck, the Cobalt went off the roadway and came to rest in the median, near the woodline. The injured front-seat passenger was trapped in the vehicle and paramedics treated him while other fire-rescue personnel worked to remove the passenger side door and move the dash to remove him from the vehicle. The man and a second passenger were transported to the hospital for treatment. The S.C. Highway Patrol investigated the crash.