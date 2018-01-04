Two arrested on drug charges | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 3, 2018 at 10:02 am

It was about 4 p.m. on Dec. 29 when a call came into the Yemassee Police Department.

A Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputy was returning from working an assignment in Colleton County, headed out of Walterboro on U.S. Route 17-A, reported Yemassee Police Department Public Information Officer Matthew Garnes.

The deputy was heading down Hendersonville Highway behind a car that was giving off a “very strong,” distinctive aroma.

The smell of marijuana was so potent, the deputy alleged, that he could detect it from inside his vehicle.

Armed with the information, two Yemassee officers parked at the intersection of U.S. 17-A and Salkehatchie Road and waited from the suspects’ car to come into view.

As the car passed by their location, the Yemassee police entered the roadway behind the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

The Jasper County deputy also pulled over to provide his information. As the officers approached the vehicle, they reportedly noticed a very strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

Officers had the driver — Charles A Sillari, 22, of Medford, Mass. and the passenger, Brendan Moloney, 22, of Medford, Mass. — exit the vehicle. They were detained while a search was conducted.

Inside the vehicle, officers reportedly found approximately 171 grams of marijuana, grinders with marijuana residue, several plastic zip loc bags and 24 mini-bottles of whiskey without a tax stamp.

Both suspects were taken into custody and taken to the Hampton County Detention Center.

They will face charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.