Trucker killed in Wednesday crash | The Press and Standard

Colleton County Fire-Rescue and South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to a fatal truck wreck on I-95 Wednesday morning, the second fatal crash on the interstate in less than two days.

Colleton County Emergency Dispatch began receiving calls about the crash in the northbound lanes near the 43-mile marker Wednesday at about 12:15 a.m., reporting that a box-style truck left the roadway and struck several trees.

Personnel on the first medical unit to arrive reported the truck had massive damage and several trees on top of it.

They had one critical patient outside the vehicle, and the driver was unconscious and trapped in the wreckage.

The C.A.R.E. Flight helicopter was placed on standby and an additional Fire-Rescue ambulance and rescue truck were sent to the crash site.

The first crew on the scene began treating both patients until additional personnel arrived in the rural area.

The man who found outside the truck suffered multiple traumatic injuries, including severe head trauma. He was transported to the helipad at Colleton Medical Center, then flown to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston in critical condition.

The driver of the truck also suffered multiple traumatic injuries. The cab of the Freightliner truck was crushed with the dash pushed against the rear wall.

Firefighter-Paramedics trying to provide medical assistance only had access to the patient’s head and one shoulder. They were able to provide advance airway support and ventilate the patient while the extrication was in progress.

After approximately 20 minutes, the man went into cardiac arrest. It was impossible to perform chest compressions due to the entrapment and damage to the cab.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene.

Crews used reciprocating saws to cut away the cab roof and worked for over two hours to free the man from the crushed cab.

Three sets of hydraulic rescue tools were used simultaneously from the sides and front of the truck. Multiple rams, cutters and spreaders were used in the tedious process of freeing the patient.

I-95 was down to one lane for four hours. The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

On the evening of Jan. 8, a southbound truck driver was killed when his tractor-trailer went off I-95 near the 42-mile marker, struck several trees and burst into flame.