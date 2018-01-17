Travelers: Already snowing in upstate; moving to midlands this afternoon | The Press and Standard

Winter weather precipitation has begun across the upstate and will be moving through midlands ending in the afternoon/evening hours. Current forecasts call for possible snow accumulations of 1”-4”. Temperatures and road conditions are being monitored. SCDOT crews have pretreated bridges and Interstates and are responding to winter weather conditions as they warrant.

Motorists should watch for slow moving SCDOT equipment performing anti-icing and deicing operations. Please use extreme caution when traveling in winter weather conditions. Reduce speed and watch for icy conditions.