Thomas A Walters, Sr. | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Thomas A. Walters, Sr.

Thomas A. Walters, Sr., 85, died December 18, 2017 at Viera Hospital in Melbourne, Fla.

Thomas was born in Walterboro on April 18, 1932 to Altman T. Walters and Roberta Hoats Walters.

He is survived by two sons: Thomas A. Walters, Jr., and his wife Pamela of Pooler, Ga., and Jon “Tony” Walters of Port St. John, Fla.; grandson Brian Walters of Port St. John; and a sister Marceline Cotton of Mechanicsville, Va.

Funeral services were held January 3, 2018 at North Brevard Funeral Home with burial following at Brevard Memorial Park.