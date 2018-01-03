The Press delivery delayed due to weather | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | January 3, 2018 10:47 am
While this week’s edition of The Press and Standard is printed, it’s trapped by icy roads at the printer in Savannah.
Delivery is expected tomorrow, however, and subscribers should expect their papers in Friday’s mail.
Sorry for the delay, but enjoy the snow. Hope everyone keeps power and stays warm!
