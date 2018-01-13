The great barred owl hunt | Column | The Press and Standard

I have hunted owls for years by eye and ear, with only remote echos of success.

The hunt began more than a decade ago when I heard the hoots of an owl that were so strange, so unique, so startling that I walked out of the house to listen. One call, I later learned, is represented by the phrases, “Who cooks for you? Who cooks for you all?” which better replicates the rhythm than the sounds of the call. To my ears, the language of man is utterly incapable of representing songs of birds with any but the most remote approximations. What I heard was exotic, jungle-like, and beyond mimicry by human capacity — and it was not one owl but a parliament of owls.

Yes, wise old owls hold concourse in parliaments. I had the laughable idea that I might locate the owl in the dark by his call. The shades of night were darkest in the trees where the owl perched. With my poor night vision, he was cloaked from my eyes, but with his extraordinary night vision, his view of me was almost as clear as day. I tracked the owl again when the full moon blued the landscape, but moonlight availed me not. My prey remained elusive.

After several more night hunts, my mind moved to other things but never away from birds.

I had a flock of chickens that wandered all over the farm. A red-shouldered hawk lived in the woods at the farm. They have red feathers on the front of their wings, barred primary feathers and barred tail feathers. I spooked a bald eagle out of a tree. I stood mesmerized by his majesty until I realized he flew toward my chickens. I chased him with screams. My chickens alarmed and scattered. I lost chickens to airborne predators. Death is the hard price of freedom, even for chickens. I blamed the hawks, especially the red-shouldered villain. Often, I saw hawks with barred feathers fly up from roadways or, on my approach at the farm, flee from ground or nearby tree to deep-woods havens.

One thing bothered me though. Some hawks had a lot of barred feathers. I tracked the hawks to identify them, but lost them amid tens of thousands of tree limbs. They remained hidden, until now. I drove down my gravel driveway and spooked a bar-feathered owl from road to tree. He lit upon a limb near the road, swiveled his head and stared at me with obsidian orbs twice the size of my eyes. The focused stare reminded me of the stare of a cat, except something differed. Cats have ocular muscles which allow them to move their eyes like human beings, giving cats an anthropomorphic quality and the impression that they look right into our souls — which they do.

Owls have binocular vision like all land predators, except their eyes are elongated cones, similar to actual binoculars, which helps night vision, yet prevents eye movement. Owls do not have muscles with which to move their eyes, which is why owls swivel their heads. The large black eyes of this owl variety also enhance night vision.

When he stared at me with those strange eyes, the owl seemed otherworldly, almost alien, except the woods were his home. I was the interloper. We looked at each other for an eternity, then on silent wings, he disappeared back into his hidden world.

I retreated to my house, researched the owl and discovered he was a barred owl and likely female. Females are bigger than males. I listened to their calls and heard the haunting calls that intrigued me for years. I also learned that barred owls hunt night and day.

Barred owls might have been the culprits in attacks on my chickens and also might have been the misidentified bar-feathered hawks I saw fly away so many times. Barred owls dwell in mature forests, which are on my and my neighbors’ farms.

For barred owls to live, we must let forests live. A mature forest holds a treasure of mysteries that form the consummate beauty and glory of nature, like old trees and spooky owls, and I want to live in a world blessed with the abundance of wonder.

