Storm spotter course being offered at Colleton County Emergency Preparedness office | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 24, 2018 at 11:48 am

Have you always been fascinated by the weather, and wondered if there was a way you could use that fascination to help save lives? Well, you’re in luck.

The National Weather Service needs your assistance. Each year hundreds of severe weather warnings are issued across southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. The effectiveness of those warnings hinges largely upon the availability of credible “ground truth” reports on the impact of those severe storms. That’s where individuals can help by becoming trained National Weather Service Storm Spotters.

To become a Storm Spotter, weather enthusiasts can take a free, two-hour “Basic Storm Spotter Training” course, taught by meteorologists from the local National Weather Service Office. This training includes a brief introduction to the National Weather Service (NWS), the different types of hazardous weather and how to safely observe it, various types of severe weather to report, and how to send those reports to the NWS.

No prior knowledge of weather or weather observing is necessary to attend the training.

Please call or email a spreadsheet of those planning to attend to the Colleton County Emergency Preparedness Agency by Friday Feb. 9 at (843) 549-5632 or cocepa@colletoncounty.org.

For more information or further assistance, call (843) 549-5632.