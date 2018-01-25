Stadium sale defeated | News | The Press and Standard

The proposed sale of Bulldog Stadium was derailed by the Colleton County Board of Education at the end of the Jan. 16 meeting.

The sale of the unused property was one of three topics under discussion during an executive session at the end of the monthly board meeting.

When the board members returned from the closed-door session, they voted on the proposed sale. The vote produced a three-three vote — the tie translating into a defeat of the proposal.

Board members Harry Jenkins, Tim Mabry and Gale Doggette voted for the sale. Board members Mary T. Jones, Patricia Simmons and Darlene Miller voted against the sale.

The seventh board member, Charles Murdaugh, was absent from the meeting.

The old stadium in the 500 block of Black Street was a topic of discussion in an executive session at the board’s Oct. 24 meeting. At the end of that session, no action was taken.

The stadium property has been for sale for approximately three years. Coldwell Banker Todd Land Agency has been handling the listing of the real estate.

According to the Todd Land Agency website, the school district is seeking $126,000 for the 15 acres of land. The concrete portion of the stadium measures 12,000 square feet.

After returning to open session, the board did not take any action on the two other items that were on the agenda for the executive session.

The election of a new board chairman was postponed until the February session and a second contractual matter concerning the former Central Elementary School building at 792 Burr Hill Road in Cottageville was tabled.

The former Central Elementary School facility, also known as Burr Hill Elementary School, is currently used by the Lowcountry Community Action Agency to house its Headstart classes.