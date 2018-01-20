Special blood drive set for Roger Godley at Edisto Beach | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 17, 2018 at 9:39 am

The Edisto Community will hold a blood drive for cancer victim Roger Godley on Tuesday Jan. 23 from 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Edisto Beach Civic Center.

Godley, who is the brother of Jeanine Rhodes, was diagnosed with cancer on Nov. 29. On Jan. 3, he went to the hospital to have a port installed for chemotherapy. However, he was told his red blood count was too low to have the procedure done without a blood transfusion. Unfortunately, due to the snow storm, the hospital had to reserved its blood supply for potential accident victims. As a result, Godley was unable to have the transfusion or have the port installed.

“I am begging you to come out and give blood. Our family will be grateful for each and every pint collected,” Rhodes said.To schedule a donation appointment, contact Rhodes at 843-893-7702 or jgrhodes@lowcountry.com.