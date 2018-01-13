Some gems of nutty news | The Press and Standard

Have you ever noticed the offbeat headlines at huffingtonpost.com? It’s a great collection of nutty news. Here’s my take on the latest gems:

n If you’ve always wanted to breathe through a rubber hose, here’s your dream job: On Jan. 13, Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, an hour north of Tampa, Fla., will host open auditions for aspiring mermaids.

Hopefuls must be 18, take a timed, 300-yard swim test, and be able to tread water for 10 to 15 minutes. Alas, the dream gig pays only $10 an hour, according to the Associated Press. But I can see the appeal, especially at cocktail parties:

“What do you do?”

“I’m a mermaid.” Drop mic.

n Inhale this: The Jack in the Box burger chain is teaming up with rapper Snoop Dogg to introduce a combo meal for stoners.

The “Merry Munchie Meal” is available Jan. 18-25 at three JITB locations in California, offering chicken strips, tacos, churros, fries, onion rings and a small drink to quell those post-bong hunger pains. The cost for this cannabis-inspired cuisine is $4.20, which will make stoners laugh hysterically.

There’s always a tie-in: The MMM will come two weeks after California’s Adult Use of Marijuana Act, which lets people 21 and older possess an ounce of marijuana for recreational use, goes into effect Jan. 1. There are 2,200 Jack in the Boxes nationwide, but only states with legalized marijuana are eligible for the Merry Munchie Meal.

I’m waiting for Minute Maid to hire Snoop for its new “gin and juice” promotion.

n A Pennsylvania woman was shocked when she saw her recent electric charge: When Mary Horomanski, 58, checked her online Penelec account, she saw a bill for $284 billion.

“My eyes just about popped out of my head,” she told the Erie Times-News. Her minimum payment was $28,156, according to the AP.

When her son called Penelec, it turned out she only owed $284.46. Whew! The experience inspired Horomanski to add to her Christmas list. “I told [my son] I want a heart monitor,” she said.

n A Florida man was charged with criminal mischief after he allegedly pummeled an ATM… because it gave him too much money.

Michael Joseph Oleksik, 23, was arrested about three weeks after the incident at a Wells Fargo branch in Cocoa, Fla. “Florida Today” said he was caught on video punching the machine’s touch screen.

Oleksik reportedly called the bank afterwards and confessed to cold-cocking the ATM, explaining that he was “angry that it was giving him too much money and he did not know what to do.”

He then apologized, but Wells Fargo chose to press charges for criminal mischief. Oleksik was released after posting bond, according to the New York Daily News.

The newsworthy part is… Who still uses ATMs? Go buy gum and get $40 back, like the rest of us do.

n I like goats. I like yoga. But I’m not sure I get goat yoga.

During the hectic holiday season, Denver International Airport wanted to give stressed-out travelers a break (presumably free booze was a no-go), so they found an unused storage room and stocked it with yoga mats, a yoga teacher and… goats.

“We wanted to… surprise our passengers [and] show that going to the airport can be unexpected, relaxing and fun,” Denver airport spokesman Heath Montgomery explained. (Relaxing and fun aren’t the adjectives I’d use for an airport, but that’s just me.)

The fitness trend began in Oregon in 2016 and soon took off. Apparently, some people like doing downward dog with a bleating creature balanced between their shoulders.

The airport got the goats from Just Kidding goat farm; Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga instructors lead the classes. And you thought underwater basket-weaving was odd.

(Julie R. Smith, who is easily amazed, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.)