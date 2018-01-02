Snow forecast for Wednesday | News | The Press and Standard

A deepening coastal low is tracking well offshore and interacting with the cold currently in place over S.C., according to Mark Malsick of the S.C. State Climate Office.

A mixture of sleet and snow is predicted to migrate up the coast starting in Beaufort after 7 a.m. Wednesday. The winter mix changes over to all snow Wednesday afternoon. Snow exits Horry County under the cover of darkness before midnight Wednesday.

Based on the current forecast track of the coastal low, and given the cold temperatures in place, expect accumulation of sleet and snow in the 1-3 inch range. The Canadian GEM model has been consistent with amounts, timing an placement. The European ECMWF model is actually hinting at lower accumulations in last night’s operational run.

Coastal High temperatures: Wednesday 36 degrees, Thursday 40 degrees.