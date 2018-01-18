Smoaks to get full-time fire station, new water system | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 17, 2018 at 9:33 am

February should be busy in Smoaks.

Smoaks Mayor Rick Linder expects the work on the improvements on the town’s water distribution system to get started next month.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said the Fire-Rescue station No. 7 at 27250 Lowcountry Highway in Smoaks will start being manned full-time to provide ambulance service to the Smoaks area, effective Feb. 10.

Linder said the town and Barwick Plumbing Company, LLC, of Pinewood are in the processing of handling the paperwork that will give the plumbing company the contract to handle the water system improvements. Six companies bid on the construction project, and Barwick submitted the low bid, $813,667.50.

Linder expects the company will begin its work in February. The contract calls for the company to be finished with the installation of the new water distribution system 180 days after the start of construction.

McRoy said a county work crew is handling the renovation of the existing fire station to provide bedrooms for its new full-time firefighter-paramedics. The crew that will man the building is currently completing training, and the ambulance that will be deployed at the station is ready and waiting.

The existing fire station already has kitchen and restroom facilities, so the sleeping quarters were the only thing needed have it staffed full-time.

When Colleton County Council was working on its 2017-2018 fiscal year budget, council included a General Fund expenditure of $184,000 to cover the cost of hiring six new Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel to man the station around the clock, seven days a week. The expenditure covers the salary and fringe benefits from January through June 2018.

In the work on the next fiscal year budget, McRoy added, county officials will consider an expansion of the fire station to give the firefighters a little more space.

Linder said the town and county officials have been talking about manning the station and providing ambulance service in the area for about a decade. Budget constraints kept the county from moving the idea forward.

“It will be a great thing for this part of the county,” Linder said. He explained that having an ambulance based at the Smoaks fire station will enhance safety in the entire area.

Ambulance calls for the Smoaks-Johnsville area have been handled by the manned fire station at Bells Crossroads, about 12 miles from Smoaks, but that area accounts for approximately one-third of the Bells station’s calls for service.

“Having an ambulance in the Smoaks/Johnsville community improves response times for that area, which could result in lives saved,” McRoy said when county council was working on the fiscal year last April.

WATER IMPROVEMENTS

The work on improving the water distribution system in Smoaks is also going to be a factor in improving safety — an improvement, Linder said, that will also extend beyond the town’s limits.

Part of Barwick’s contract with the town will require the installation of fire hydrants on the water distribution system.

In December of 2016, Smoaks was awarded a South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority grant, the final piece of the puzzle in putting together the funding.

The time lapse between the project’s funding at the end of 2016 and the water system finally going to bid in November 2017 was due to town officials and the system’s designers, Davis & Floyd, having to work their way through “an unbelievable amount” of red tape.

Back in 2016, Linder explained that the town’s wells and water tower were in good shape, but the pipes that carry the water to the town’s customers had been in the ground for over 70 years and were showing their age.

In addition to the maintenance problems associated with the distribution system’s age, the lines are undersized, causing water pressure problems, he added.

Barwick will install new, larger water lines to improve water service for residents, as well as allowing the town to have the fire hydrants installed.

That move, Linder explained in 2016, will aid the county beyond Smoaks. Colleton County Fire-Rescue, when battling a fire outside the town limits, will be able to draw water from the hydrants.

In addition to meeting the needs of Smoaks’ residents, Linder said, the new water distribution system could translate into an economic development incentive the town can use if a new employer comes calling.