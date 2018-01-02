Schools to be closed Wednesday | News | The Press and Standard

Colleton County School District statement:

Due to the winter weather advisories issued by the National Weather Service, Colleton County School District schools and offices will be closed on Wednesday, January 3, 2018, due to the forecasted snow, sleet and freezing rain for parts or all of the county.

This decision is being made out of the abundance of caution for the safety of our staff and students due to the potential of hazardous travel conditions. We will continue to closely monitor the weather and a decision regarding school on Thursday will be made Wednesday afternoon. Please check our website and local media outlets for updates.