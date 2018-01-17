School board votes to waive 3 of 4 winter storm days | The Press and Standard

Colleton County School Board of Trustees at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday Jan. 16 unanimously approved the recommendation of the administration for inclement weather days missed due to the winter storm on Jan. 3-5 and Jan. 8.

Monday Feb. 19, which was previously scheduled on the 2017-18 school calendar as a holiday for Presidents’ Day, will now become a regular school day. The board waived the remaining three days as allowed by the state.

A revised 2017-18 school calendar will be available on the district’s website.