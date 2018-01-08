Sandra Mitchell Smith | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

WALTERBORO – Mrs. Sandra Mitchell Smith, 79, of Walterboro, entered into rest Monday Jan. 1, 2018, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro. She was the wife of the late Mr. Marshall D. Smith.

Funeral services were conducted 3 p.m. Saturday Jan. 6, at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Rev. Rodney Lyons officiated. Entombment followed in Glendale Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro.

Born Sept. 13, 1938, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Carle and Clara Gasford Mitchell.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Edgewood Baptist Church, 138 Wildwood Drive, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488.

Arrangements by: The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.