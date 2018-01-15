Ronald Howard Strickland | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | January 15, 2018 1:46 pm
Mr. Ronald Howard Strickland, 85, of Ruffin, died Tuesday Jan. 9, 2018 at Colleton Medical Center.
Funeral services were held 3 p.m. Jan. 11, 2018 at The Brice Herndon Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment followed in Glendale Memorial Cemetery, Walterboro.
Born September 28, 1932 in Colleton County, he was a son of the late Asher Strickland and Ailene Hagan Strickland.
The family has requested that memorials be made in to: St. John’s United Methodist Church, care of Cherry Smyly, 987 Smyly Road, Ruffin, S.C. 29475.
