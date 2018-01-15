Relay for Life Kick-Off this Thursday | Events | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 15, 2018 at 12:40 pm

The Relay for Life Committee invites everyone out this Thursday, January 18, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. at the Coastal Electric Co-Op Outback Building for the 2018 American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Colleton County Kick-off .

This year the 2018 American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Colleton County will be held on Friday, May 18, 2018.

If you are interested in having a team for the 2018 Relay For Life, being a sponsor, volunteer or just want more information about this year’s event, please plan to attend!

Sign up online at www.relayforlife.org/colletonsc. If you need help with registering your team, committee members will be on hand Thursday night to assist.

Like Relay for Life of Colleton County on Facebook and share the event with your friends!

For more information, please contact Wendy Pollitzer at (843) 263-3216 or email wendy.pollitzer@cancer.org.