Police searching for armed robbery suspects | The Press and Standard

On Thursday Jan. 18 at approximately 4:45 a.m., officers from the Walterboro Police Department responded to 1646 Bells Hwy. (Waffle House) in reference to an armed robbery that had just occurred.

According to the victims, two unknown black males entered the business wearing masks and gloves, holding firearms and demanded money from employees. Once the suspects retrieved money, they fled on foot from the business.

As officers were patrolling the area for the suspects, a concerned citizen stopped an officer and stated that he observed two black males, one in a dark hoodie and one in camouflage hoodie, exit the woodline and enter a dark-colored newer body-style Chevrolet Camaro. This matched the description of the suspects from the armed robbery and the vehicle information was sent to surrounding agencies. Investigators and administration responded to the incident location, which was processed.

The Sumter Police Department observed a vehicle matching the description and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled from officers and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle wrecked in Berkeley County and the suspects fled on foot.

Walterboro Police Department responded to process the vehicle and officers are still actively searching for the suspects.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.