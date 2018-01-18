Photos: Dr. Martin Luther King Parade | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | January 18, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: January 17, 2018 at 9:29 am
Photos by BARRY MOORE
Winners in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade held Sunday were: Commercial, first, Colleton County Athletics, and second, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority; Most Original: first, St. John Baptist Church, and second, To God Be The Glory; Walking: first, Colleton County All-Stars, and second, Colleton County Jumpers; and Other: first, Perry Senior Care, and second, Big Duke Riders. About 55 units participated.
