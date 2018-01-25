Photos: 2017-18 Colleton County High School Athletic Hall of Fame inductees | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 24, 2018 at 11:03 am

Photo by JIM KILLIAN

The Colleton County High School Athletic Hall of Fame inducted seven members Friday Jan. 19 during halftime of the Cougars’ varsity boys’ basketball game against Region 8-AAAA opponent Berkeley. Pictured (L-R) Dale Loper, Robert Brown, Nathan Breland, Ashley Whetsell Mansfield, Erin Driggers, Charlie Brown and the Rev. James Preveaux.