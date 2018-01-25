Photos: 2017-18 Colleton County High School Athletic Hall of Fame inductees | Sports | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | January 25, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: January 24, 2018 at 11:03 am
Photo by JIM KILLIAN
The Colleton County High School Athletic Hall of Fame inducted seven members Friday Jan. 19 during halftime of the Cougars’ varsity boys’ basketball game against Region 8-AAAA opponent Berkeley. Pictured (L-R) Dale Loper, Robert Brown, Nathan Breland, Ashley Whetsell Mansfield, Erin Driggers, Charlie Brown and the Rev. James Preveaux.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.