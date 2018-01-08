Patrick Avant | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

ASHTON COMMUNITY: Mr. Patrick Clark Avant, 56, of the Ashton Community, entered into rest Thursday afternoon Jan. 4, 2018, at the Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

Funeral services were conducted 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon Jan. 7, 2018, in Saint Paul Primitive Baptist Church, located on Highway 601 near Hampton. Elder Robert Dobson officiated. Interment followed in Cross Swamp Cemetery, Lively Stone Road, Islandton.

Born July 24, 1961, in Walterboro, he was a son of the late John Clark Avant and the late Maxine Bowers Avant. He was a machinist with South Carolina Electric and Gas in Tillman. He was a lifelong member of Saint Paul Primitive Baptist Church where he had served as a deacon. Pat, as he was known by most, will always be remembered as a true Christian man who dearly loved his family. He centered his life around his family and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved farming as well as fishing, horses, and tractors.

Surviving are: his wife of 32 years, Mrs. Donna Grantham Avant; three children, Lauren Avant Murdaugh and her husband Myles of Ashton; John Patrick Avant and his wife, Ashleigh of Ashton; and Horace Matthew Avant and his fiancé Amanda of Givhans; and three sisters, Linda Avant Hiott and her husband Foche of Ruffin, Minerva Avant McDaniel and her husband Ricky of Fork, and Carol Avant Priester and her husband Randy of Ashton. There are five grandchildren, Cole Murdaugh, Gage Murdaugh, Jaxson Crowley, Levi Avant, and Knox Murdaugh; his mother-in-law, Emily Schurr Grantham; and an extended hose of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family has suggested that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to: Saint Paul Primitive Baptist Church, care of Mr. Lynwood Tuten, 3602 Cat Branch Road, Early Branch South Carolina 29916.

Arrangements by: The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Ehrhardt-Bamberg Chapel, 2515 Lowcountry Highway, Ehrhardt, 803.267.1971. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.