Palmetto Training director teaches at Boeing | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 24, 2018 at 11:20 am

Palmetto Training in Walterboro was challenged to teach an industrial program for a grant from Boeing on Oct. 23-Nov. 3.

The program was funded by a grant to Goodwill of North Charleston. The challenge was to offer the program to train 20 unemployed veterans in a trade to prepare them for the manufacturing needs in and around the Charleston area.

The students spent seven days with Palmetto Training Director Eddie Jackson in Charleston at the Goodwill training center on Rivers Avenue, learning pint reading, precision measuring, industrial math, insert certification, 10-hour OSHA General industry safety, fork lift, introduction to G&M codes, resume, a plant tour of Meter Bearing and soft skills.

Jackson rented a 15-passenger van and dedicated two days of hands-on CNC operation training on the Colleton County Skills Center in Walterboro. There were 20 veterans chosen from 100 applicants.

Palmetto Training used only American-made CNC machines. The turning and milling centers are HAAS, the number of choice for training and manufacturing.

After the two-week training was complete, every student had job offers, thanks to the hard work that the Goodwill Palmetto Warriors team’s dedicated to the project.

“I am humbled and proud to be a part of the success of all the graduates. The best news is all twenty graduates are now employed in manufacturing. Thanks to all who helped make this a reality for these adults!” Jackson said.