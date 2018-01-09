One lane of I-95 near mile marker 75 to be closed this afternoon | The Press and Standard

SCDOT will close one southbound lane on I-95 near mile marker 75 in Dorchester County on Tuesday afternoon, January 9. This location is where I-95 crosses Friendship Road, one mile south of US 78. SCDOT must make an emergency pavement repair at that location. Motorists can expect delays in this section of I-95 South. Using alternate routes and the SCDOT 511 app are encouraged. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution. Workers and equipment will be in the roadway for several hours.