Off the Field | Brandon Tyler Polk | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 9, 2018 at 4:40 pm

Brandon Tyler Polk is a junior at Colleton Prep Academy where he plays basketball and baseball for the War Hawks. He is the son of Jerry and Sandy Polk of Walterboro. His grandparents are Homer and the late Carolyn Murdaugh of Islandton and the late Gerald and Caryl Polk of Hampton. Brandon has played on the varsity basketball team since ninth grade and on the varsity baseball team since tenth grade. He is a member of the National Honor Society and maintains a 3.9 GPA.

College Interest: I am interested in visiting and possibly attending Clemson or the University of South Carolina.

Intended Field of Study: I am undecided as to a major, but my interests are in the math or science field.

Collegiate Athletics: I would like to pursue playing basketball or baseball in college.

On Basketball: My favorite sport is basketball. So far, I have had a great start to my season. I love to play quick pick-up games with my friends at the Colleton County Recreation Dept. I enjoy the competitiveness of playing at the Rec and feel it has helped me gain confidence in playing.

Role Model: My role models would have to be my parents. They have supported and helped me through the hard times in my life. They have taught me life lessons along with my sister Ashlyn. They showed me how to be a good person and how to treat others with respect. And I thank and love them for always being there.

Powerful High School Lesson: The most powerful lesson I have learned in high school is that you must take time to study and prepare to be successful.

Standout Coach: The teacher and coach that have made a difference for me in my career are Coach Payton Crosby and Coach Charlie Brown, who is my current basketball coach. Coach Payton has taught me for my entire high school career. He is a great teacher and mentor who is always willing to help with any subject. He is very supportive, and I feel he is a great asset to our school. Also, Coach Brown has been a big help to our team this season and I can see an improvement from last year. I feel he motivates me to do be better and to make less mistakes. He is very knowledgeable and wants to see us improve in our overall skill level and develop as a player and as a team.

Surprising Brandon Fact: A surprising fact about myself is I really love football and would love to have had an opportunity to play the sport. However, due to a heart valve birth defect, I was advised against playing high impact sports, with football being one of those. Thanks to Coach Leroy Riley, I was able to dress out with the JV football team in sixth grade. Although I was not able to play, I was able to be a team co-captain to help with the coin toss and to do warm-up drills with the team. That is a great school memory for me and I am grateful to have attended a school that gave me that opportunity.

On CPA: There are a lot of little things I would like to see changed at my school. The rules on having facial hair being one of them. Everyone should be able to express themselves and if it’s tasteful and neat, you should not have to shave. Another small change for me would be to keep the gym floor clean. It seems to always be dirty and no matter how often you sweep it, it never feels clean. This may be silly, but as I am playing on the floor often with basketball, it is important to me.